Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

