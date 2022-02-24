Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

