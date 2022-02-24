Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $52.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE MO traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,755,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,466,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

