American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

