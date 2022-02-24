Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 45,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,800. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 408,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 723.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 124,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

