Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Purchases 1,824,999 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60.

AMPL opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25. Amplitude Inc has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $759,925,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $995,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $54,340,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

