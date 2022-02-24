Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 7.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17. 157,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,621,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.