Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to post sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $400.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 243,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,312. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 25.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

