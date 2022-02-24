Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,327 shares of company stock valued at $943,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,984,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.