Analysts Anticipate Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s earnings. Recruiter.com Group reported earnings per share of ($3.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Recruiter.com Group.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

RCRT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,348. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.71. Recruiter.com Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

