Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $30.42. 8,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

