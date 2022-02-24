Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $94.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.80 billion and the highest is $100.44 billion. Apple posted sales of $89.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $396.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.70 billion to $408.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $422.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $413.16 billion to $434.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.07. 89,696,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,720,242. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

