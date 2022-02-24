Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.62. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 839,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

