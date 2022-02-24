Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $431.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.20 million and the highest is $433.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $3,091,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOKF traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 187,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,450. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

