Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Celldex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after buying an additional 433,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,501,000 after buying an additional 510,922 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,717,000 after buying an additional 217,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 172,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

