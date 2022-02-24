Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after buying an additional 451,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

