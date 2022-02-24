Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.21 billion and the highest is $16.54 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $10.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $56.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.44 billion to $65.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.14 billion to $59.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

COP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.23. 7,235,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,896. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.