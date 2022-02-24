Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. NeoGames posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGames.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. 5,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NeoGames by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

