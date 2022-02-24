Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freshworks (FRSH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH):

2/23/2022 – Freshworks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $40.00.

2/11/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00.

1/12/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $27.00.

1/6/2022 – Freshworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRSH opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

