Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $84.89

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. 2,981,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,335. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

