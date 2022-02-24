Analysts Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Target Price at $5.28

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $2.40 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

