Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $39.20

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

