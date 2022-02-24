Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$55.60

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting C$45.08. 138,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.57. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$26.05 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

