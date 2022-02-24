Analysts Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Target Price at $32.58

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

TU stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 2,397,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

