Analyzing Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 4.02 $246.18 million $8.32 16.35 Sentage $3.60 million 3.20 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Walker & Dunlop and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $159.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Sentage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Sentage on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

