Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 206,447 shares.The stock last traded at $39.83 and had previously closed at $39.12.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Andersons alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,807. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after acquiring an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.