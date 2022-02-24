Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.13

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 3717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

