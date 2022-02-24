Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Angi alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

ANGI stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Angi by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.