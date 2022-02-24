Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,600 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,532.50 ($48.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,642.50 ($49.54). The company has a market capitalization of £47.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,291.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,045.07.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

