Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 616,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Antero Resources worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

