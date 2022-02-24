APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $59.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 91.37% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

Shares of APA opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

