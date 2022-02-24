Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

