Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 96.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

