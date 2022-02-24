Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,543,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after buying an additional 1,028,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.