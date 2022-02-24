AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

ATR stock opened at $117.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.