Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ARMK stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 260.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Aramark by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 301,793 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,947,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

