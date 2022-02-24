ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on AETUF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 70,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.40.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

