Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.15

Shares of Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 6674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

