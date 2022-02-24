Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 7,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,812. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Arcosa by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

