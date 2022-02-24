Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.80 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $4.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 1,274,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

