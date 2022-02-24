Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $812.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.53.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

