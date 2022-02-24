Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.