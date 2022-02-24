Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Issues Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARNA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,033. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

