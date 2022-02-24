Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

