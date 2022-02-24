Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.94

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 9691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.
ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.
In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
