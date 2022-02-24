Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.94

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 9691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

