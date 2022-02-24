Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 644,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,995. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
