Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 644,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,995. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,233,000 after buying an additional 215,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arko by 5,782.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 145,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arko by 329.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arko by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Arko by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

