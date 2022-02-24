Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

ARESF opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARESF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

