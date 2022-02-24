Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.71 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 276,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 120,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.