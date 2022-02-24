ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $34.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. ASM International has a 12 month low of $240.60 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.21. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Get ASM International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.