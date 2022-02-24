ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

ASMIY traded down $34.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.39. 3,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.47. ASM International has a 1 year low of $240.60 and a 1 year high of $497.06.

A number of analysts have commented on ASMIY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

